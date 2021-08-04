Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 486,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,692 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up approximately 1.2% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $22,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 69.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.41.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.16. 1,072,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,642,352. The stock has a market cap of $189.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

