Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 361.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 529,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414,848 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Railway makes up approximately 2.2% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $40,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CP. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $700,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 145,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,059,000 after buying an additional 79,177 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,886,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,132.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 56,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,538,000 after buying an additional 51,739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.11% of the company’s stock.

CP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a $83.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.02.

Shares of CP traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,315. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.61. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $53.61 and a twelve month high of $83.07. The company has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 41.46%. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.1512 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 10.98%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

