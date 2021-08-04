Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Buys 20,565 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,981 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,565 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 1.2% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $21,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Intel by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank raised its stake in Intel by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 12,670 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Intel by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,252,018 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $809,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352,885 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Intel by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,917,073 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $444,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.90. 748,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,647,974. The stock has a market cap of $218.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

