Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Buys 27,548 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 41.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,760 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,548 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $13,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter valued at about $552,001,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in SAP by 178.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,023,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,257,000 after purchasing an additional 656,010 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SAP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,392,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SAP by 11,172.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,188,000 after purchasing an additional 405,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in SAP by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 627,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,081,000 after purchasing an additional 367,097 shares in the last quarter. 4.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SAP alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SAP. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. CIBC increased their target price on SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Oddo Bhf cut SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.40.

SAP stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.43. 20,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,398. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.48. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $104.64 and a fifty-two week high of $169.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. SAP had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.