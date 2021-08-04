Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 570,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,976 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway makes up 3.3% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Canadian National Railway worth $60,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 17,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 106,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,254,000 after acquiring an additional 8,703 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2,192.6% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,276,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 17,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.63. 67,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,699,261. The stock has a market cap of $76.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $96.76 and a one year high of $119.61.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4827 per share. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CNI shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$146.00 to C$145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.87.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

