Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Has $24.57 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for about 1.3% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $24,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 277.1% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 7,367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $921,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 391,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $83,218,000 after purchasing an additional 85,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,564,000. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $3.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.59. 83,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,111,543. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.21 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.16. The stock has a market cap of $158.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

Several research firms recently commented on HON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.62.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

