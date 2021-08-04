Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Has $26.36 Million Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp accounts for about 1.4% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $26,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,167,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,000,417,000 after acquiring an additional 12,779,463 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2,912.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,325,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,953,000 after buying an additional 3,215,441 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,478,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,275,000 after buying an additional 2,267,492 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,743,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,647,000 after buying an additional 1,660,680 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,075,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,124,000 after buying an additional 1,552,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on USB shares. Compass Point raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.23.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 35,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total value of $2,149,324.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,264.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $1,536,750.00. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.05. 296,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,586,334. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.55. The stock has a market cap of $82.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

