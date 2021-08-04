Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Has $28.85 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,255 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 1.6% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $28,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 868.8% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target for the company. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.26.

Shares of MRK traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.50. The stock had a trading volume of 815,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,543,681. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.63. The firm has a market cap of $191.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.80% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

