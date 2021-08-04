Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Has $5.04 Million Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $5,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BCE by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 214,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,561,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its position in BCE by 41.1% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 571,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,499,000 after acquiring an additional 166,504 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its position in BCE by 155.5% in the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 19,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 12,028 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in BCE in the second quarter worth approximately $2,701,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in BCE in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.97% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.72. The company had a trading volume of 877,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,080. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.91 and a 52 week high of $50.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.69. The stock has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.44.

BCE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BCE from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.35.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.