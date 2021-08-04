Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Has $73.38 Million Stock Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,731,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 624,912 shares during the quarter. Manulife Financial accounts for 4.0% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Manulife Financial worth $73,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,329,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,880,000 after buying an additional 6,167,306 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 25,832 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,680,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,404,000 after buying an additional 41,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $19.20. The stock had a trading volume of 227,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,313,821. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.76. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $22.25. The stock has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.40.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.2285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$19.12 price objective (down previously from C$29.00) on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Manulife Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.27.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

