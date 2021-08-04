Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,784 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $17,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,899,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,032,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,094 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,431,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,354,103,000 after buying an additional 273,958 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,286,416 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,455,197,000 after buying an additional 292,492 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,224,802 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,432,273,000 after buying an additional 366,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,176,737 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,516,019,000 after buying an additional 43,700 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total value of $6,361,073.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total transaction of $804,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,980,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.74.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $421.52. The stock had a trading volume of 131,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,717. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $407.79. The stock has a market cap of $397.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $289.64 and a twelve month high of $425.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

