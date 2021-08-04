Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,669 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $15,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,849,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,032,000 after buying an additional 2,077,342 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its holdings in Unilever by 11.1% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 6,668,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,291,000 after acquiring an additional 665,600 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $364,824,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Unilever by 45.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,712,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,398 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 1.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,342,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,450,000 after acquiring an additional 62,465 shares during the period. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UL traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.38. 140,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,814,783. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $51.98 and a 12 month high of $63.89. The company has a market capitalization of $150.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.5031 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 72.08%.

A number of analysts recently commented on UL shares. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 price target on Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

