Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Invests $14.80 Million in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 31,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $14,799,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $487.69. The company had a trading volume of 109,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,962. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.08 billion, a PE ratio of 45.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $320.39 and a 1-year high of $495.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $472.65.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 78.05%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. upped their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $495.84.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

