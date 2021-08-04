Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Purchases 19,537 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,537 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $14,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 236.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 131.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at $43,000. 76.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GILD traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.24. 453,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,993,111. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.96. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $72.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.06%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.70.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

