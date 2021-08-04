Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 547,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,718 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial makes up about 1.5% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Sun Life Financial worth $28,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,310,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,970,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,625,000 after acquiring an additional 65,609 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,208,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,090,000 after acquiring an additional 295,195 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 10,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.80. 24,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,554. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.53 and a 1 year high of $55.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.79.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4487 per share. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on SLF. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$50.96 target price (down from C$73.00) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Life Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.70.

Sun Life Financial Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.