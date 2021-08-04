Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,795 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 56,093 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up 1.4% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $25,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $403,729,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 219.1% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,080,100 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $545,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,305 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $255,171,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $223,426,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,559,093 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,009,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,159 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total value of $1,863,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 74,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $10,433,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 313,171 shares of company stock worth $43,761,015. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.58.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $142.75. 330,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,572,625. The stock has a market cap of $130.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.15 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.85.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.