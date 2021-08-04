Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,160 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,765 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 502 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 860 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 14.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEM traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.32. 805,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,318,134. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.86. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $54.66 and a 52 week high of $89.23. The stock has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.76.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEM. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $121.50 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$108.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.39.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

