Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 151,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $22,843,000. Digital Realty Trust comprises 1.2% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Digital Realty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,759,000. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 9,668 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.54, for a total value of $1,455,420.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,420.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Gregory S. Wright sold 12,295 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.34, for a total value of $1,848,430.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 19,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,963,201.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 361,440 shares of company stock valued at $56,376,705. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DLR traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $156.03. The stock had a trading volume of 53,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,139. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $164.04. The company has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a PE ratio of 86.68, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.88.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. On average, research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.71.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.