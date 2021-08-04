CardioGenics (OTCMKTS:CGNH) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

CardioGenics Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CGNH)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.03. CardioGenics shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 21,020 shares.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08.

CardioGenics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CGNH)

CardioGenics Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the business of development and commercialization of diagnostic test products to the In Vitro Diagnostics testing market. Its products include QL Care Analyzer, Immunoassay Tests and Paramagnetic Beads. The company was founded by Yahia A.

