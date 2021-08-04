Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,241 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,685 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 2.4% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 4.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,463 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 2.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,696 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSII opened at $37.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.63 and a beta of 0.85. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.59 and a 12-month high of $48.28.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $63.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.18 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSII shares. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink set a $38.75 price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

In related news, CEO Scott R. Ward acquired 1,000 shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.41 per share, with a total value of $34,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,710.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson acquired 1,500 shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.59 per share, with a total value of $51,885.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

