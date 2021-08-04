Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Sells $352,890.00 in Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Scott D. Grimes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.63, for a total value of $352,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 237,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,895,601.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Scott D. Grimes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total value of $179,320.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CDLX traded down $32.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,767,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 7.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.40 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.57. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.89 and a 1 year high of $161.47.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 34.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cardlytics during the 2nd quarter worth $340,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 3.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Cardlytics by 129.3% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 27,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after buying an additional 15,611 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 491,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,432,000 after buying an additional 46,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

CDLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cardlytics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

