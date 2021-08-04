Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) PT Lowered to $120.00 at Craig Hallum

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $160.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Cardlytics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cardlytics in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cardlytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $116.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.57. Cardlytics has a 52 week low of $55.89 and a 52 week high of $161.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.90 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.96 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 34.32%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cardlytics will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 9,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total value of $923,677.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,212,299.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.28, for a total value of $55,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,365.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,069 shares of company stock valued at $5,077,956 over the last three months. 4.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDLX. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Cardlytics in the first quarter worth $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Cardlytics by 1,616.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cardlytics by 130.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Cardlytics during the first quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Cardlytics during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

