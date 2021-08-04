Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) PT Lowered to $120.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CDLX. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded Cardlytics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Cardlytics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.00.

Cardlytics stock traded down $27.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.99. 24,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,604. Cardlytics has a 52-week low of $55.89 and a 52-week high of $161.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.42 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.57.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 34.32%. The firm had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cardlytics will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 9,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total transaction of $923,677.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,212,299.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 2,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.99, for a total value of $299,952.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,069 shares of company stock worth $5,077,956 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDLX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,327,000 after purchasing an additional 72,847 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 163,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,359,000 after purchasing an additional 33,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

