Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $135.00 to $120.00. The stock had previously closed at $116.39, but opened at $92.49. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cardlytics shares last traded at $87.35, with a volume of 14,599 shares changing hands.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cardlytics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.00.

In other news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total value of $179,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total transaction of $352,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 239,674 shares in the company, valued at $28,156,901.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,069 shares of company stock worth $5,077,956 over the last 90 days. 4.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,327,000 after purchasing an additional 72,847 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,399,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,221,000 after acquiring an additional 350,590 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 28.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,866,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,781,000 after buying an additional 415,452 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 25.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,034,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,436,000 after buying an additional 211,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Cardlytics by 9.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 857,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,097,000 after buying an additional 77,265 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -36.42 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.57.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.96 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 34.32%. Cardlytics’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

