CareView Communications (OTCMKTS:CRVW) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.15

CareView Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRVW)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and traded as low as $0.13. CareView Communications shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 18,415 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.15.

Get CareView Communications alerts:

CareView Communications (OTCMKTS:CRVW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter.

CareView Communications, Inc engages in providing of products and application services for the healthcare industry. It specializes in bedside video monitoring, software tools to improve hospital communications and operations, and patient education and entertainment packages. The company was founded by L.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CareView Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareView Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.