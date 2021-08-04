Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Given a C$275.00 Price Target at Cormark

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) received a C$275.00 price objective from equities research analysts at Cormark in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 49.55% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$245.00 target price on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Cargojet to C$226.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$293.00 to C$300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$231.00 to C$226.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cargojet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$249.54.

CJT stock traded down C$6.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$183.89. 89,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,237. Cargojet has a twelve month low of C$159.80 and a twelve month high of C$250.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 860.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$180.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.21, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.71. The firm had revenue of C$160.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$150.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cargojet will post 5.8899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cargojet news, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 4,100 shares of Cargojet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$185.00, for a total transaction of C$758,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$911,125. Also, Director Jamie Bennett Porteous bought 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$176.55 per share, with a total value of C$254,232.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$531,768.60.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

