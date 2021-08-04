Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Given New C$235.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$230.00 to C$235.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.79% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$226.00 to C$228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$293.00 to C$300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Cargojet to C$226.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Cargojet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$249.54.

Shares of TSE:CJT traded down C$6.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$183.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,237. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$180.91. Cargojet has a 12 month low of C$159.80 and a 12 month high of C$250.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.21. The firm has a market cap of C$3.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 860.00.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.71. The business had revenue of C$160.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$150.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cargojet will post 5.8899999 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 4,100 shares of Cargojet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$185.00, for a total value of C$758,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,925 shares in the company, valued at C$911,125. Also, Director Jamie Bennett Porteous sold 1,440 shares of Cargojet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$176.55, for a total value of C$254,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$203,385.60.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

