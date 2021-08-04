Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Cut to C$225.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$245.00 to C$225.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 22.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CJT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cargojet from C$293.00 to C$300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ATB Capital upped their target price on Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$230.00 target price on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$245.00 target price on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Cargojet from C$225.00 to C$235.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$249.54.

CJT stock traded down C$6.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$183.89. 89,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,237. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$180.91. Cargojet has a 52-week low of C$159.80 and a 52-week high of C$250.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.21. The firm has a market cap of C$3.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 860.00.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.71. The company had revenue of C$160.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$150.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cargojet will post 5.8899999 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jamie Bennett Porteous acquired 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$176.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$254,232.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$531,768.60. Also, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$185.00, for a total value of C$758,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$911,125.

Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

