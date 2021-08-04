Cargojet (TSE:CJT) PT Raised to C$235.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$225.00 to C$235.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CJT. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$230.00 price objective on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$293.00 to C$300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$249.54.

Shares of Cargojet stock traded down C$6.79 on Wednesday, reaching C$183.89. 89,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,237. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$180.91. Cargojet has a one year low of C$159.80 and a one year high of C$250.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.21, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of C$3.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 860.00.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.71. The firm had revenue of C$160.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$150.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cargojet will post 5.8899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cargojet news, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$185.00, for a total value of C$758,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,925 shares in the company, valued at C$911,125. Also, Director Jamie Bennett Porteous sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$176.55, for a total transaction of C$254,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$203,385.60.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

