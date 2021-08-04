Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €157.86 ($185.71).

Several research firms have recently commented on AFX. Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Independent Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Nord/LB set a €172.00 ($202.35) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

Shares of ETR AFX opened at €191.45 ($225.24) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 4.17. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a twelve month low of €88.10 ($103.65) and a twelve month high of €187.90 ($221.06). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €164.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion and a PE ratio of 107.56.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

