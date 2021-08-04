Carrefour SA (EPA:CA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Carrefour SA (EPA:CA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €18.90 ($22.24).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €17.50 ($20.59) price objective on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.50 ($20.59) price objective on shares of Carrefour in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of Carrefour in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of Carrefour in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on shares of Carrefour in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

CA opened at €16.34 ($19.22) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €16.62. Carrefour has a 12 month low of €16.31 ($19.19) and a 12 month high of €23.68 ($27.86).

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

