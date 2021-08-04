Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Carriage Services worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 23,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 32,198 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total value of $1,174,583.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,782.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven D. Metzger acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.19 per share, for a total transaction of $38,190.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $229,941.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,000 shares of company stock worth $112,730. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSV. TheStreet cut shares of Carriage Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “below average” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Carriage Services stock opened at $36.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $667.60 million, a PE ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.87. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.22 and a 52 week high of $39.65.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. Carriage Services had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 19.09%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

