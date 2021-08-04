Carry (CRE) Price Up 20.5% Over Last Week

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 4th. One Carry coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0093 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. Carry has a total market cap of $78.00 million and approximately $11.39 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Carry has traded 20.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00028834 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00029031 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000047 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Carry Profile

Carry (CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,350,104,234 coins. Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol . The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Carry

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

