Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CARS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Cars.com from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Cars.com from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Cars.com during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cars.com during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cars.com during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cars.com during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Cars.com during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CARS opened at $12.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $833.34 million, a PE ratio of -32.81 and a beta of 2.35. Cars.com has a 12 month low of $7.23 and a 12 month high of $15.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.42 million. Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. Cars.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

