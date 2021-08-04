Cartesi (CTSI) Price Tops $0.44 on Top Exchanges

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 4th. In the last seven days, Cartesi has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar. One Cartesi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001107 BTC on major exchanges. Cartesi has a market cap of $172.23 million and approximately $22.58 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00048629 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00100570 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.63 or 0.00142306 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,898.65 or 1.00264949 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.38 or 0.00845313 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Cartesi

Cartesi’s genesis date was April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,874,515 coins. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io . The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Cartesi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cartesi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cartesi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

