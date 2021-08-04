Castle (CSTL) Price Tops $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 4th. One Castle coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Castle has a market cap of $11,484.25 and approximately $1.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Castle has traded down 35.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $159.06 or 0.00402995 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003125 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00013477 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.36 or 0.01097970 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000188 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Castle Profile

Castle is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Castle Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

