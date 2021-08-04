Catcha Investment Corp’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on August 11th (NYSE:CHAAU)

Catcha Investment’s (NYSE:CHAAU) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, August 11th. Catcha Investment had issued 27,500,000 shares in its IPO on February 12th. The total size of the offering was $275,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of NYSE CHAAU opened at $10.00 on Wednesday.

