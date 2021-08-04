Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.42 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Caterpillar in a report released on Monday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.20. William Blair also issued estimates for Caterpillar’s FY2021 earnings at $10.55 EPS.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.89.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $208.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $114.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $130.67 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $219.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.68%.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 4,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 26,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,215,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,477,000 after purchasing an additional 77,230 shares during the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

