CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CBIZ in a report released on Monday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.37. William Blair also issued estimates for CBIZ’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

NYSE CBZ opened at $32.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.20. CBIZ has a 52-week low of $21.84 and a 52-week high of $35.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 0.67.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. CBIZ had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 7.66%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBZ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBIZ by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,977,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,906,000 after acquiring an additional 174,591 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of CBIZ by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,867,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,979,000 after acquiring an additional 175,315 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of CBIZ by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,865,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,630,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in shares of CBIZ by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,369,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,727,000 after acquiring an additional 46,453 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CBIZ by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 837,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,345,000 after acquiring an additional 14,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven L. Gerard sold 16,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total value of $529,837.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 284,376 shares in the company, valued at $9,410,001.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $67,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

