Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Price Target Raised to $133.00 at Argus

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Argus from $120.00 to $133.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 8.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.73.

NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $122.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.65. Cboe Global Markets has a 1-year low of $77.63 and a 1-year high of $122.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.05.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $114,156.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,664.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,558,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,790 shares of company stock worth $3,905,576 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 692,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,500,000 after purchasing an additional 192,776 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 384,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,810,000 after buying an additional 217,873 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 499,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,553,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

