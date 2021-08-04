Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) Given New $133.00 Price Target at Argus

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Argus from $120.00 to $133.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.60% from the company’s previous close.

CBOE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.78.

Cboe Global Markets stock traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.76. 96,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,915. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Cboe Global Markets has a 12 month low of $77.63 and a 12 month high of $122.90.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

