CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 285,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,944 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of CBRE Group worth $24,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CBRE Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,518,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,414,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,187 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,502,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,175,000 after acquiring an additional 195,039 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,792,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,114,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,299,000 after acquiring an additional 11,499 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 383.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,013,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,982 shares during the period. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CBRE stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.19. 82,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,454,937. The company has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.66. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.03 and a 52-week high of $97.96.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 20.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CBRE. Wolfe Research began coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

