CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) PT Raised to C$82.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Pi Financial from C$81.00 to C$82.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$77.63.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

Shares of CCL.B stock traded down C$0.18 on Wednesday, reaching C$71.13. The stock had a trading volume of 53,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,996. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$68.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25. CCL Industries has a 12 month low of C$43.87 and a 12 month high of C$72.49.

In other news, Senior Officer Lalitha Vaidyanathan sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.00, for a total transaction of C$4,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,418 shares in the company, valued at C$7,440,424. Also, Director Sebastian Rubino sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.00, for a total transaction of C$1,393,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,572,802. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,167,702.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.