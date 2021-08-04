CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) PT Raised to C$82.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Pi Financial from C$81.00 to C$82.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.28% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$77.63.
Shares of CCL.B stock traded down C$0.18 on Wednesday, reaching C$71.13. The stock had a trading volume of 53,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,996. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$68.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25. CCL Industries has a 12 month low of C$43.87 and a 12 month high of C$72.49.
CCL Industries Company Profile
CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.
