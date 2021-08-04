Ccore (CCO) Price Hits $0.0292 on Top Exchanges

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. One Ccore coin can now be purchased for about $0.0292 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ccore has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. Ccore has a market cap of $49,555.71 and $98.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00062124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002690 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00015665 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $321.99 or 0.00826558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00093730 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00042934 BTC.

Ccore Coin Profile

Ccore is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ccore is https://reddit.com/r/ccore_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ccore is ccore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Ccore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

