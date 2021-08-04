CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 1.95%.

Shares of NASDAQ CECE traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.75. The stock had a trading volume of 101,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,804. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $240.33 million, a P/E ratio of 45.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.29. CECO Environmental has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $9.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other niche markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

