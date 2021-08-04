Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.43 EPS

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.35) EPS. Cedar Fair’s revenue was up 3597.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of FUN traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.39. The stock had a trading volume of 10,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,478. Cedar Fair has a 1 year low of $23.56 and a 1 year high of $52.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.64.

In other news, Director Matthew A. Ouimet sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $11,727,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,979.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

FUN has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cedar Fair presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.75.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

