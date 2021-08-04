Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Shares Gap Down to $41.62

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.62, but opened at $39.76. Cedar Fair shares last traded at $40.10, with a volume of 2,011 shares traded.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cedar Fair currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.75.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.64.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.79 million. The firm’s revenue was up 3597.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cedar Fair news, Director Matthew A. Ouimet sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $11,727,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,979.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. 56.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.