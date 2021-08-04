Celer Network (CELR) Market Capitalization Achieves $175.55 Million

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. In the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar. One Celer Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0312 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $175.55 million and approximately $19.53 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network (CRYPTO:CELR) is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,624,205,665 coins. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork . Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network . The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Celer Network Coin Trading

