Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 19,971 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Cellectis worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 11.0% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 36.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Cellectis in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cellectis by 3.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Cellectis by 21.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cellectis stock opened at $13.62 on Wednesday. Cellectis S.A. has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 5.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.76.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.54. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 200.21% and a negative return on equity of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $27.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cellectis S.A. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLLS. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cellectis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

