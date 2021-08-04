Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.98

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.98 and last traded at $5.98, with a volume of 52 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $506.92 million, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.30.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The construction company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $116.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.75 million. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 11.39%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.0552 per share. This represents a yield of 13.37%. This is a boost from Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.’s previous dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 610.00%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,680 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.10% of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Company Profile (NYSE:CPAC)

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement based products.

